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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1874 Arrows Added1874 Arrows Added 31.05 33.35 40.25 110.40 270 420 570 610 690 900 1,020 1,180 1,530 2,130 3,710 7,180 19,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 Arrows Added1874 Arrows Added -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 570 600 780 960 1,140 1,440 2,130 4,810 8,310 11,930 45,630 -.- 750 1,200 1,400 1,750 4,500 7,000
1874-S Arrows Added1874-S Arrows Added 46 58.65 86.25 168 270 510 -.- 660 900 1,140 -.- 1,350 1,530 2,190 3,450 4,390 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1874 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (3/80). PCGS 1874 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (3/80). PCGS EF-40 135.13 Heritage Auctions 20132 Details NGC
1874 25C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1874 25C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-58 264.00 Heritage Auctions 21225 ANACS