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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1873 Closed 3 With Motto1873 Closed 3 With Motto 300 480 660 1,650 2,670 3,330 -.- 5,190 8,970 13,440 -.- 24,380 44,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Closed 3 With Motto1873 Closed 3 With Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 500 850 1,050 1,200 1,500 3,750
1873 Open 3 With Motto1873 Open 3 With Motto 81.65 115 180 270 300 360 -.- 450 480 510 -.- 1,220 2,380 3,030 5,560 8,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-CC With Motto1873-CC With Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- 200,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 400,000 500,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-CC Arrows Added1873-CC Arrows Added 5,460 13,500 19,620 25,860 35,690 41,560 48,690 70,630 89,380 94,380 99,380 105,630 123,130 275,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-S Arrows Added1873-S Arrows Added 110.40 143.75 210 300 480 690 -.- 1,100 1,590 1,710 -.- 2,970 7,090 11,560 16,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Arrows Added1873 Arrows Added 31.05 33.35 34.50 100.80 234 480 540 570 850 960 1,050 1,130 1,470 1,910 3,970 8,480 24,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Arrows Added1873 Arrows Added -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,000 1,250 1,750 2,250 5,000 7,750
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1873 25C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1873 25C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 144.00 Heritage Auctions 25450 ANACS
1873 25C Arrows -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1873 25C Arrows -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 174.00 Heritage Auctions 23266 Details NGC