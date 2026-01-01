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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1872 With Motto1872 With Motto 92 115 180 270 330 450 510 540 600 930 1,110 2,190 2,470 3,690 7,870 15,310 21,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 With Motto1872 With Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- 230 258 288 330 390 480 600 700 940 1,120 2,060 3,030 5,140 18,130 -.- 500 725 900 1,100 2,000 2,750
1872-CC With Motto1872-CC With Motto 1,950 3,060 4,940 10,160 17,060 19,060 -.- 36,250 -.- -.- -.- 90,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872-S With Motto1872-S With Motto 1,590 2,670 3,450 4,740 6,750 8,970 -.- 10,140 -.- -.- -.- -.- 19,380 -.- -.- 73,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1872 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1872 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 216.00 Heritage Auctions 21339 Details NGC
1872 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1872 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 180.00 Heritage Auctions 27168 Genuine PCGS