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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1871 With Motto1871 With Motto 93.15 115 150 210 390 450 510 570 670 810 1,050 1,260 1,560 3,990 6,440 12,060 30,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 With Motto1871 With Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 336 390 480 600 690 970 1,170 2,530 2,970 5,300 15,000 -.- 450 800 900 1,100 2,250 2,750
1871-CC With Motto1871-CC With Motto 8,130 15,310 20,310 30,310 43,440 51,560 -.- 76,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 237,500 435,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871-S With Motto1871-S With Motto 720 920 1,230 2,190 3,540 4,290 -.- 5,100 5,550 -.- -.- 8,910 -.- -.- 15,280 35,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1871 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1871 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 114.00 Heritage Auctions 27538 Details NGC
1871 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/30). PCGS 1871 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/30). PCGS AU-50 258.50 Heritage Auctions 23342 PCGS Genuine