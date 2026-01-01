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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1870 With Motto1870 With Motto 115 150 180 300 450 540 630 760 940 1,090 1,170 1,410 2,310 4,590 7,480 10,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 With Motto1870 With Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 360 540 600 690 1,030 1,280 2,160 3,660 8,650 17,190 -.- 450 800 950 1,150 2,500 3,750
1870-CC With Motto1870-CC With Motto 10,650 15,300 24,310 25,940 44,060 -.- -.- 193,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1870 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1870 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 288.00 Heritage Auctions 23415 Details NGC
1870 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1870 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 240.00 Heritage Auctions 45500 Details NGC