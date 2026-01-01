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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1869 With Motto1869 With Motto 540 660 900 1,020 1,110 1,320 1,380 1,470 1,650 1,860 2,100 2,610 3,590 5,340 6,590 37,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 With Motto1869 With Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 420 510 630 750 1,040 1,440 2,410 3,220 6,190 -.- -.- 450 850 1,000 1,250 2,000 4,000
1869-S With Motto1869-S With Motto 186 300 510 760 1,290 1,590 -.- 2,250 2,940 -.- -.- 5,160 -.- 11,220 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1869 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1869 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 840.00 Heritage Auctions 45496 Details NGC
1869 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1869 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 840.00 Heritage Auctions 45497 Details NGC