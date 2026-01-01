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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1868 With Motto1868 With Motto 300 450 540 630 810 940 990 1,060 1,140 1,320 1,470 1,940 3,470 5,340 10,340 33,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 With Motto1868 With Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 390 510 650 730 1,110 1,220 2,250 4,840 6,780 21,880 -.- 450 700 850 1,050 1,900 4,500
1868-S With Motto1868-S With Motto 143.75 270 360 870 1,260 1,860 -.- 2,730 3,300 4,260 -.- 6,060 8,090 10,660 15,410 27,890 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1868 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1868 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 660.00 Heritage Auctions 45495 Details NGC
1868 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1868 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 399.50 Heritage Auctions 25749 PCGS Genuine