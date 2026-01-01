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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1867 With Motto1867 With Motto 450 720 920 1,260 1,860 2,070 2,160 2,310 2,460 2,700 2,910 3,560 7,030 11,090 15,630 23,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1867 With Motto1867 With Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 360 390 408 450 510 600 700 1,000 1,170 1,970 3,220 5,410 -.- -.- 550 1,000 1,250 1,500 2,000 2,650
1867-S With Motto1867-S With Motto 720 1,080 1,410 1,770 3,810 7,660 -.- 10,440 11,880 14,380 -.- 16,560 18,560 20,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1867 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1867 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 960.00 Heritage Auctions 45493 Details NGC
1867 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (2/9). PCGS 1867 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (2/9). PCGS MS-60 998.75 Heritage Auctions 9257 PCGS Genuine