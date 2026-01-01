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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1866 With Motto1866 With Motto 840 1,080 1,320 1,590 2,010 2,160 2,310 2,460 2,610 2,810 2,910 3,060 3,560 4,590 8,060 16,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 With Motto1866 With Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 420 570 690 820 1,090 1,530 2,630 3,660 9,280 15,630 -.- 550 1,000 1,250 1,500 2,250 4,000
1866-S With Motto1866-S With Motto 600 960 1,530 1,860 2,850 3,060 -.- 3,540 3,870 4,560 -.- 7,660 10,940 16,560 24,380 78,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1866 25C Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1866 25C Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 1,560.00 Heritage Auctions 45490 Details NGC
1866 25C Motto Fine 12 PCGS. CAC. PCGS 1866 25C Motto Fine 12 PCGS. CAC. PCGS F-12 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 7537 PCGS