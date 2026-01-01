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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1865 Drapery at Elbow1865 Drapery at Elbow 115 150 240 480 552 780 930 1,110 1,260 1,380 1,500 1,690 1,910 4,590 9,310 20,440 35,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1865 Drapery at Elbow1865 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 630 720 900 1,470 2,340 4,000 7,090 11,700 24,380 -.- 550 1,000 1,250 2,000 4,000 6,000
1865-S Drapery at Elbow1865-S Drapery at Elbow 270 330 450 930 1,500 1,740 -.- 2,340 2,660 3,390 -.- 4,970 -.- 8,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1865 25C -- Artificially Toning -- NGC Details. 1865 25C -- Artificially Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 780.00 Heritage Auctions 7345 Details NGC
1865 25C -- Bent -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/15). PCGS 1865 25C -- Bent -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/15). PCGS MS-60 2,115.00 Heritage Auctions 7654 NGC Details