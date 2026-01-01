Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Enlarge
Enlarge
Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1864 Drapery at Elbow1864 Drapery at Elbow 210 300 360 480 630 780 840 900 1,040 1,110 1,180 1,470 2,440 3,910 5,340 10,190 24,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1864 Drapery at Elbow1864 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 432 456 510 700 800 1,050 1,380 2,060 3,660 5,490 10,730 36,880 -.- 550 1,000 1,250 2,000 3,500 5,500
1864-S Drapery at Elbow1864-S Drapery at Elbow 1,080 1,260 1,560 2,660 6,410 7,310 -.- 8,940 9,590 15,630 -.- 23,130 28,130 35,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1864 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1864 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 360.00 Heritage Auctions 21394 Details NGC
1864 25C -- Cleaned, Environmental Damage -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (1/34). PCGS 1864 25C -- Cleaned, Environmental Damage -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (1/34). PCGS AU-58 305.50 Heritage Auctions 7702 ANACS