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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1862 Drapery at Elbow1862 Drapery at Elbow 31.05 33.35 40.25 74.75 168 228 270 330 450 480 570 680 960 1,470 3,340 4,940 18,560 45,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1862 Drapery at Elbow1862 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 450 480 650 720 930 1,190 1,970 4,220 7,350 11,700 40,630 -.- 550 1,000 1,250 2,250 3,250 6,000
1862-S Drapery at Elbow1862-S Drapery at Elbow 192 318 510 700 1,620 2,100 -.- 3,090 3,750 4,590 -.- 5,910 9,530 18,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1862 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1862 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 372.00 Heritage Auctions 21301 Details NGC
1862 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/99). PCGS 1862 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/99). PCGS MS-60 423.00 Heritage Auctions 23071 PCGS Genuine