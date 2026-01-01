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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1861 Drapery at Elbow1861 Drapery at Elbow 31.05 33.35 34.50 75.90 150 192 240 330 450 480 540 630 880 1,250 2,660 5,220 14,940 28,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861 Drapery at Elbow1861 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 630 690 840 1,130 1,910 4,660 7,310 17,230 48,130 -.- 650 1,000 1,250 2,000 4,250 5,250
1861-S Drapery at Elbow1861-S Drapery at Elbow 390 750 1,050 2,790 4,940 6,720 -.- 12,500 21,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1861 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1861 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 156.00 Heritage Auctions 21207 Genuine PCGS
1861 25C -- Altered Surfaces, Clashed Dies -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (5/319). PCGS 1861 25C -- Altered Surfaces, Clashed Dies -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (5/319). PCGS MS-60 235.00 Heritage Auctions 7699 ANACS