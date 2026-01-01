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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1860 Drapery at Elbow1860 Drapery at Elbow 32.20 34.50 46 69 138 204 240 270 450 510 570 760 1,020 1,720 4,780 11,220 16,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 Drapery at Elbow1860 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 630 720 920 1,160 1,970 3,560 6,340 13,650 26,560 -.- 650 1,000 1,500 1,750 3,500 5,500
1860-O Drapery at Elbow1860-O Drapery at Elbow 32.20 41.40 55.20 126.50 270 390 -.- 540 850 1,380 -.- 1,720 2,060 3,780 13,750 23,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860-S Drapery at Elbow1860-S Drapery at Elbow 900 1,620 3,560 5,750 8,410 16,250 -.- 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1860 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (2/48). PCGS 1860 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (2/48). PCGS MS-60 199.75 Heritage Auctions 21699 ANACS
1860 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1860 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 84.00 Heritage Auctions 23450 Genuine PCGS