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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1859 Drapery at Elbow1859 Drapery at Elbow 31.05 33.35 46 66.70 150 204 228 330 420 510 570 810 1,110 1,660 4,280 7,340 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859 Drapery at Elbow1859 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 690 800 1,060 1,340 1,940 3,690 7,050 13,560 -.- -.- 650 1,000 1,250 2,100 3,250 6,500
1859-O Drapery at Elbow1859-O Drapery at Elbow 42.55 58.65 104.65 186 288 870 -.- 1,120 1,170 1,380 -.- 2,730 4,720 7,840 17,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859-S Drapery at Elbow1859-S Drapery at Elbow 420 630 1,050 1,380 5,470 11,250 -.- 35,940 46,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1859 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1859 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 114.00 Heritage Auctions 29201 Genuine PCGS
1859 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF40. NGC Census: (3/125). PCGS 1859 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF40. NGC Census: (3/125). PCGS EF-40 105.75 Heritage Auctions 29608 ANACS