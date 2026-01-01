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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1858 Drapery at Elbow1858 Drapery at Elbow 31.05 33.35 39.10 63.25 132 186 228 270 342 420 450 540 760 1,280 2,380 5,530 10,220 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 Drapery at Elbow1858 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,170 1,290 1,500 2,090 3,030 6,190 11,860 37,500 -.- -.- -.- 1,450 1,550 2,500 6,000 9,000
1858-O Drapery at Elbow1858-O Drapery at Elbow 32.20 34.50 42.55 132 330 600 780 990 1,230 1,840 2,190 4,060 8,250 13,440 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858-S Drapery at Elbow1858-S Drapery at Elbow 270 420 720 1,380 3,030 4,140 5,250 7,980 9,870 15,630 21,880 29,400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1858 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/211). PCGS 1858 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/211). PCGS MS-60 211.50 Heritage Auctions 27468 NGC Details
1858 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1858 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 348.00 Heritage Auctions 25290 ANACS