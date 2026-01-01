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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1857 Drapery at Elbow1857 Drapery at Elbow 31.05 33.35 35.65 55.20 144 216 258 288 330 390 450 510 700 1,160 2,560 3,720 8,660 31,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857 Drapery at Elbow1857 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 730 -.- 2,130 2,370 2,970 3,310 4,910 8,910 11,510 -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 3,750 5,250 8,000 -.-
1857-O Drapery at Elbow1857-O Drapery at Elbow 32.20 34.50 43.70 143.75 270 510 570 700 950 1,060 1,650 2,190 2,470 7,030 16,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-S Drapery at Elbow1857-S Drapery at Elbow 330 480 690 840 1,180 1,350 1,740 2,970 4,050 4,690 4,810 5,440 8,690 12,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1857 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1857 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 84.00 Heritage Auctions 23446 ANACS
1857 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1857 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 144.00 Heritage Auctions 23276 Details NGC