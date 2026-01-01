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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1856 Drapery at Elbow1856 Drapery at Elbow 31.05 33.35 34.50 52.90 120 198 222 348 390 420 480 510 650 1,310 2,910 4,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856 Drapery at Elbow1856 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,950 2,610 3,560 4,910 7,840 13,060 16,560 29,380 -.- -.- -.- 4,000 5,250 6,000 12,500 13,500
1856-O Drapery at Elbow1856-O Drapery at Elbow 32.20 37.95 46 138 300 480 570 690 1,050 1,280 1,410 1,590 2,690 4,840 11,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-S Drapery at Elbow1856-S Drapery at Elbow 330 450 660 900 1,620 3,390 4,030 4,780 6,090 8,160 9,090 12,030 16,810 21,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-S Large S/Small S Drapery at Elbow1856-S Large S/Small S Drapery at Elbow 625 1,100 1,750 2,750 9,000 -.- -.- -.- 28,200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1856 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (1/119). PCGS 1856 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (1/119). PCGS MS-60 170.38 Heritage Auctions 23248 PCGS Genuine
1856 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (9/167). PCGS 1856 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (9/167). PCGS AU-50 135.13 Heritage Auctions 28886 ANACS