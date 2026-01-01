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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1855 Arrows, No Rays1855 Arrows, No Rays 32.20 33.35 36.80 60 150 270 360 390 540 700 840 930 1,440 2,310 7,780 17,230 37,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855 Arrows, No Rays1855 Arrows, No Rays -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,060 9,380 11,090 18,130 28,130 35,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,000 11,500 17,500 22,500 30,000
1855-O Arrows, No Rays1855-O Arrows, No Rays 115 175 330 660 990 2,250 2,700 3,090 3,420 4,170 5,590 8,030 14,840 31,560 -.- -.- 65,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-S Arrows, No Rays1855-S Arrows, No Rays 210 270 462 720 1,050 1,230 1,620 1,980 2,340 3,270 4,380 6,090 8,660 17,810 30,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 176,250 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1855 25C Arrows -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1855 25C Arrows -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 132.00 Heritage Auctions 27215 Details NGC
1855 25C Arrows -- Ex Jewelry -- PCGS Genuine. 1855 25C Arrows -- Ex Jewelry -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 109.00 Heritage Auctions 30061 Genuine PCGS