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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1854 Arrows, No Rays1854 Arrows, No Rays 32.20 33.35 36.80 63.60 156 270 330 390 600 660 690 860 1,210 2,030 5,560 16,580 35,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 Arrows, No Rays1854 Arrows, No Rays -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7,190 8,090 12,060 18,690 27,190 60,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- 7,000 10,000 17,500 25,000 32,500
1854-O Huge O Arrows, No Rays1854-O Huge O Arrows, No Rays 870 1,230 1,530 2,160 3,750 9,030 11,560 14,060 16,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-O Large O Arrows, No Rays1854-O Large O Arrows, No Rays 40.25 46 63.25 93.60 180 300 450 660 900 990 1,120 1,560 2,220 3,940 16,560 23,080 36,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1854 25C Arrows -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1854 25C Arrows -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 180.00 Heritage Auctions 29194 Genuine PCGS
1854 25C Arrows -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1854 25C Arrows -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 329.00 Heritage Auctions 23214 NGC Details