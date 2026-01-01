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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1853/53 Recut Date Drapery at Elbow1853/53 Recut Date Drapery at Elbow 1,320 1,920 2,880 3,600 4,410 5,310 5,720 6,410 6,720 7,060 7,410 7,810 8,470 8,940 11,810 19,190 39,810 51,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853-O Arrows and Rays1853-O Arrows and Rays 51.75 62.10 95.45 234 480 1,060 1,260 1,710 2,790 3,750 4,720 6,410 10,590 19,060 24,380 64,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853 Arrows and Rays1853 Arrows and Rays 32.20 36.80 46 132 270 450 480 600 870 960 1,110 1,350 2,310 3,750 9,690 23,060 77,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853 Arrows and Rays1853 Arrows and Rays -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 33,130 36,880 38,750 43,750 81,580 131,250 175,000 218,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- 37,500 85,000 95,000 145,000
1853/1854 Arrows and Rays1853/1854 Arrows and Rays 60.95 89.70 210 330 570 780 1,040 1,230 1,720 2,660 2,880 3,310 6,060 11,030 42,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(1864) H. (1864) H. F-12 204.00 Heritage Auctions 28732 NGC
1853 25C Arrows & Rays -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1853 25C Arrows & Rays -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 114.00 Heritage Auctions 29090 NGC Details