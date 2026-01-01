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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1851 Drapery at Elbow1851 Drapery at Elbow 180 240 330 510 720 810 880 960 1,020 1,110 1,290 1,590 2,090 4,660 6,910 11,690 23,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-O Drapery at Elbow1851-O Drapery at Elbow 510 730 1,080 1,350 2,440 2,780 2,910 3,870 4,620 7,440 8,310 19,060 32,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1851 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1851 25C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 432.00 Heritage Auctions 21419 Genuine PCGS
1851 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1851 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 456.00 Heritage Auctions 45456 Details NGC