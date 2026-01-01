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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1850 Drapery at Elbow1850 Drapery at Elbow 58.65 87.40 150 222 390 540 700 870 990 1,170 1,380 1,780 2,940 4,410 10,910 12,310 37,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850-O Drapery at Elbow1850-O Drapery at Elbow 57.50 115 180 336 720 930 1,040 1,140 1,950 2,100 2,310 3,340 4,470 6,690 16,560 27,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1850 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1850 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 660.00 Heritage Auctions 21440 Details NGC
1850 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1850 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 204.00 Heritage Auctions 21384 Details NGC