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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1849 Drapery at Elbow1849 Drapery at Elbow 40.25 46 58.65 126 210 450 540 640 720 780 990 1,200 2,310 5,490 11,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 Drapery at Elbow1849 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 17,810 25,940 35,310 46,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 30,000 42,500
1849-O Drapery at Elbow1849-O Drapery at Elbow 1,440 2,250 2,910 3,450 6,410 7,660 8,530 9,660 12,940 14,690 15,690 17,190 24,380 35,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1849 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (1/60). PCGS 1849 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (1/60). PCGS AU-50 164.50 Heritage Auctions 7692 ANACS
1849 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1849 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 199.75 Heritage Auctions 21990 PCGS Genuine