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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1847 Drapery at Elbow1847 Drapery at Elbow 40.25 46 63.25 90 192 300 390 480 600 660 750 1,060 1,690 2,690 7,780 10,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15,000 30,000 -.-
1847/7 Drapery at Elbow1847/7 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847-O Drapery at Elbow1847-O Drapery at Elbow 115 180 360 650 1,020 1,620 2,580 3,330 5,280 6,190 6,990 9,690 14,060 26,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1847 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/33). PCGS 1847 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/33). PCGS MS-60 381.88 Heritage Auctions 7689 ANACS
1847 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1847 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 99.00 Heritage Auctions 27213 Details NGC