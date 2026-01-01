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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1846 Drapery at Elbow1846 Drapery at Elbow 57.50 81.65 115 150 390 450 480 510 620 660 760 1,020 1,560 2,970 12,340 18,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846 Drapery at Elbow1846 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,130 20,940 28,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 14,000 -.- 27,500 37,500 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1846 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1846 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 204.00 Heritage Auctions 23326 Genuine PCGS
1846 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1846 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 156.00 Heritage Auctions 29185 Genuine PCGS