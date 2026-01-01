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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1845 Drapery at Elbow1845 Drapery at Elbow 36.80 59.80 80.50 117.60 174 288 360 420 510 570 700 870 1,080 1,840 6,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1845 Drapery at Elbow1845 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 24,380 27,500 50,000 136,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 24,000 25,000 35,000 77,500
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1845 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1845 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 240.00 Heritage Auctions 21352 Details NGC
1845 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1845 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 120.00 Heritage Auctions 21219 Details NGC