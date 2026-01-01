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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1843 Drapery at Elbow1843 Drapery at Elbow 40.25 51.75 86.25 120 216 300 360 390 450 540 690 970 1,340 1,910 5,470 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843 Drapery at Elbow1843 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 11,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 23,440 26,880 76,880 94,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 32,500 82,500 -.-
1843-O Large O Drapery at Elbow1843-O Large O Drapery at Elbow 350 550 1,000 1,350 2,500 4,000 -.- 4,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- 16,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843-O Small O Drapery at Elbow1843-O Small O Drapery at Elbow 55 85 175 400 1,000 1,250 -.- 2,350 3,000 3,250 -.- 4,250 6,500 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1843 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1843 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 94.00 Heritage Auctions 21315 Details NGC
1843 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1843 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 63.00 Heritage Auctions 29181 Details NGC