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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1842 Large Date Drapery at Elbow1842 Large Date Drapery at Elbow 81.65 150 240 390 640 930 1,010 1,050 1,230 1,860 2,090 2,530 3,910 6,690 16,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842 Small Date, Proof Only Drapery at Elbow1842 Small Date, Proof Only Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 93,750 250,000 292,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842 Small Date, Proof Only Drapery at Elbow1842 Small Date, Proof Only Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150,000 282,000 -.-
1842-O Large Date Drapery at Elbow1842-O Large Date Drapery at Elbow 36.80 46 89.70 192 330 510 630 1,050 1,290 1,860 2,160 2,690 5,160 9,840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842-O Small Date Drapery at Elbow1842-O Small Date Drapery at Elbow 870 1,110 1,800 3,090 7,190 8,250 10,340 12,940 32,060 40,630 44,690 54,060 78,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1842 25C Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1842 25C Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 336.00 Heritage Auctions 21216 Details NGC
1842 25C Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1842 25C Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 336.00 Heritage Auctions 45441 Details NGC