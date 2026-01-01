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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1841 Drapery at Elbow1841 Drapery at Elbow 86.25 115 150 270 408 670 720 810 1,020 1,350 1,530 2,090 2,440 4,220 8,530 30,310 -.- -.- -.- 40,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- 150,000
1841-O Drapery at Elbow1841-O Drapery at Elbow 40.25 57.50 89.70 210 390 450 540 680 850 900 1,170 1,530 2,160 3,530 -.- -.- 69,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1841 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1841 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 456.00 Heritage Auctions 21313 Details NGC
1841 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1841 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 252.00 Heritage Auctions 45440 Details NGC