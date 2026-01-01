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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar

Arrows, rays indicate change for Seated Liberty quarters

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Collectors might be tempted to think if they've seen one coin with the Seated Liberty design they've seen them all.READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Quarter Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1840 Drapery at Elbow1840 Drapery at Elbow 46 51.75 92 168 450 540 640 750 920 1,080 1,350 1,980 4,910 11,190 18,200 21,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840 Drapery at Elbow1840 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 75,000 -.-
1840-O Large O Drapery at Elbow1840-O Large O Drapery at Elbow 2,000 2,250 2,500 3,500 7,000 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840-O Small O Drapery at Elbow1840-O Small O Drapery at Elbow 41.40 74.75 144 330 540 720 780 930 1,380 1,530 1,650 2,720 4,940 8,280 21,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840-O No Drapery at Elbow1840-O No Drapery at Elbow 55 60 100 260 520 1,100 -.- 1,250 1,500 1,850 -.- 3,000 5,500 12,500 27,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1840 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1840 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 109.00 Heritage Auctions 23269 Details NGC
1840 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1840 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 312.00 Heritage Auctions 21417 Genuine PCGS