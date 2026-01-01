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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

Quarter dollar makes premiere in 1796

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Although the quarter dollar was authorized under the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, the denomination was not issued until four years later with...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1838 No Motto, Close Collar Strike1838 No Motto, Close Collar Strike 85 83.95 115 150 222 480 780 870 1,050 1,440 1,660 1,780 2,810 4,440 6,410 27,300 41,880 118,750 -.- -.- 45,000 -.- 100,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1838 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. B-1. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1838 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. B-1. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS AU-50 282.00 Heritage Auctions 7450 NGC Details
1838 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. B-1. NGC Census: (20/155). PCGS 1838 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. B-1. NGC Census: (20/155). PCGS EF-40 135.13 Heritage Auctions 22161 Details NGC