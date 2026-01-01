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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

Quarter dollar makes premiere in 1796

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Although the quarter dollar was authorized under the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, the denomination was not issued until four years later with...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1836 No Motto, Close Collar Strike1836 No Motto, Close Collar Strike 85 86.25 110.40 138 228 450 780 900 1,110 1,440 1,720 1,940 3,340 4,910 8,690 31,530 49,380 85,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1836 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1836 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VF-20 114.00 Heritage Auctions 27084 ANACS
1836 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. B-2. NGC Census: (13/49). PCGS 1836 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. B-2. NGC Census: (13/49). PCGS AU-50 340.75 Heritage Auctions 21539 ANACS