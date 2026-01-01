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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

Quarter dollar makes premiere in 1796

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Although the quarter dollar was authorized under the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, the denomination was not issued until four years later with...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1835 No Motto, Close Collar Strike1835 No Motto, Close Collar Strike 85 86.25 105.80 144 240 540 720 870 1,080 1,650 1,810 1,970 2,780 4,410 7,280 24,380 57,190 122,310 -.- 27,500 45,000 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1835 25C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC. 1835 25C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC. AU-50 282.00 Heritage Auctions 25383 Details NGC
1835 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1835 25C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. AU-50 329.00 Heritage Auctions 29089 NGC Details