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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

Quarter dollar makes premiere in 1796

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Although the quarter dollar was authorized under the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, the denomination was not issued until four years later with...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1834 No Motto, Close Collar Strike1834 No Motto, Close Collar Strike 85 80.50 115 144 222 510 720 900 1,020 1,470 1,720 1,810 2,530 4,090 6,660 16,250 35,630 88,130 -.- -.- 27,500 35,000 235,000
1834 O/F in OF No Motto, Close Collar Strike1834 O/F in OF No Motto, Close Collar Strike 90 120 150 165 215 475 750 -.- 1,000 1,250 1,750 -.- 2,500 4,250 7,000 17,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1834 25C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC. 1834 25C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC. AU-50 305.50 Heritage Auctions 25381 Details NGC
1834 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1834 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. F-12 85.00 Heritage Auctions 23217 ANACS