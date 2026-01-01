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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

Quarter dollar makes premiere in 1796

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Although the quarter dollar was authorized under the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, the denomination was not issued until four years later with...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1833 No Motto, Close Collar Strike1833 No Motto, Close Collar Strike 85 80.50 110.40 156 210 450 840 920 1,110 1,440 1,720 1,880 2,910 4,380 9,030 19,180 43,130 96,880 -.- -.- -.- 175,000 -.-
1833 O/F in OF No Motto, Close Collar Strike1833 O/F in OF No Motto, Close Collar Strike 90 120 150 175 250 550 900 -.- 1,100 1,700 2,250 -.- 3,750 5,250 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1833 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1833 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 312.00 Heritage Auctions 21404 ANACS
1833 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1833 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VF-20 69.00 Heritage Auctions 23315 ANACS