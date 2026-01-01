Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

Enlarge
Enlarge
Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

Quarter dollar makes premiere in 1796

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Although the quarter dollar was authorized under the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, the denomination was not issued until four years later with...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1831 Large Letters No Motto, Close Collar Strike1831 Large Letters No Motto, Close Collar Strike 85 115 135 150 185 400 750 -.- 1,000 1,250 2,000 -.- 2,600 4,250 7,500 22,500 -.- -.- -.- 30,000 60,000 -.- 150,000
1831 Small Letters No Motto, Close Collar Strike1831 Small Letters No Motto, Close Collar Strike 85 78.20 115 150 222 480 780 900 1,110 1,440 1,660 1,880 2,720 4,220 7,090 21,130 35,940 89,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1831 25C Large Letters -- Rev Damage -- NGC Details. VF. B-5. NGC Census: (7/484). PCGS 1831 25C Large Letters -- Rev Damage -- NGC Details. VF. B-5. NGC Census: (7/484). PCGS VF-20 99.88 Heritage Auctions 26540 NGC Details
1831 25C Small Letters -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1831 25C Small Letters -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-58 492.00 Heritage Auctions 21206 ANACS