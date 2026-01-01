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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

Quarter dollar makes premiere in 1796

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Although the quarter dollar was authorized under the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, the denomination was not issued until four years later with...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1828 Motto, Open Collar Strike1828 Motto, Open Collar Strike 85 144 210 270 600 1,650 2,010 2,280 3,030 3,630 3,810 4,060 5,060 6,970 13,560 38,440 82,550 120,630 35,000 -.- 75,000 100,000 -.-
1828 25/50c Motto, Open Collar Strike1828 25/50c Motto, Open Collar Strike 750 1,080 1,890 2,250 3,060 5,220 5,810 5,940 7,350 10,290 12,030 13,440 25,440 80,310 -.- -.- -.- 325,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1828 25C -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1828 25C -- Bent -- NGC Details. F-12 159.00 Heritage Auctions 46328 Details NGC
1828 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (10/94). PCGS 1828 25C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (10/94). PCGS EF-40 998.75 Heritage Auctions 9227 PCGS Genuine