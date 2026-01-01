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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

Quarter dollar makes premiere in 1796

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Although the quarter dollar was authorized under the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, the denomination was not issued until four years later with...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1825/2 Motto, Open Collar Strike1825/2 Motto, Open Collar Strike 475 360 480 940 2,820 4,280 8,660 9,280 10,220 15,000 23,130 -.- -.- 28,130 35,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1825/3 Motto, Open Collar Strike1825/3 Motto, Open Collar Strike 150 250 300 475 650 1,350 2,250 -.- 3,000 3,750 4,000 -.- 4,250 7,000 8,500 40,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1825/4 Motto, Open Collar Strike1825/4 Motto, Open Collar Strike 150 250 300 475 650 1,350 2,250 -.- 3,000 3,750 4,000 -.- 4,250 7,000 8,500 40,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1825/2 25C -- Reverse Scratches -- NGC Details. 1825/2 25C -- Reverse Scratches -- NGC Details. VF-20 336.00 Heritage Auctions 27505 Details NGC
1825/2 25C MS64 S NGC. 1825/2 25C MS64 S NGC. MS-64 47,000.00 Heritage Auctions 33344 NGC