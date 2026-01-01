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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

Quarter dollar makes premiere in 1796

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Although the quarter dollar was authorized under the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, the denomination was not issued until four years later with...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1823/2 Motto, Open Collar Strike1823/2 Motto, Open Collar Strike 35,000 33,130 53,060 65,630 74,380 95,630 110,630 131,250 168,750 181,250 193,750 218,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 400,000 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1823/2 25C -- Damaged, Whizzed -- ANACS. 1823/2 25C -- Damaged, Whizzed -- ANACS. G-4 17,625.00 Heritage Auctions 3842 ANACS