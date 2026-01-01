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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

Quarter dollar makes premiere in 1796

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Although the quarter dollar was authorized under the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, the denomination was not issued until four years later with...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1822 Motto, Open Collar Strike1822 Motto, Open Collar Strike 150 240 360 540 900 2,130 2,820 3,060 3,510 3,870 4,350 5,810 7,190 9,340 22,190 43,440 63,050 162,500 -.- 35,000 -.- -.- -.-
1822 25/50c Motto, Open Collar Strike1822 25/50c Motto, Open Collar Strike 5,000 5,590 9,660 19,190 24,380 30,630 32,190 34,060 36,560 40,940 51,560 57,190 61,880 72,190 105,630 175,000 273,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- 230,000 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1822 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1822 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. F-12 336.00 Heritage Auctions 21145 Details NGC
1822 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1822 25C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 21214 Genuine PCGS