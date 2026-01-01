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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

Quarter dollar makes premiere in 1796

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Although the quarter dollar was authorized under the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, the denomination was not issued until four years later with...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1821 Motto, Open Collar Strike1821 Motto, Open Collar Strike 100 180 210 300 600 1,410 2,010 2,340 2,550 3,690 4,020 4,470 4,940 7,160 9,160 35,630 47,780 81,880 -.- -.- 65,000 85,000 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1821 25C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC. 1821 25C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC. AU-50 763.75 Heritage Auctions 7428 NGC
1821 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1821 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 960.00 Heritage Auctions 23262 Details NGC