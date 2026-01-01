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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

Quarter dollar makes premiere in 1796

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Although the quarter dollar was authorized under the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, the denomination was not issued until four years later with...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1820 Large O Motto, Open Collar Strike1820 Large O Motto, Open Collar Strike 100 150 225 350 600 1,750 2,750 -.- 3,500 4,500 5,000 -.- 6,000 10,000 17,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 85,000 -.- 190,000
1820 Small O Motto, Open Collar Strike1820 Small O Motto, Open Collar Strike 100 156 234 330 600 1,710 2,250 2,460 3,090 3,510 3,810 4,190 4,660 7,160 12,350 34,060 51,250 103,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1820 25C Large 0 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1820 25C Large 0 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 870.00 Heritage Auctions 27151 Details NGC
1820 25C Large 0 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1820 25C Large 0 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. G-4 84.00 Heritage Auctions 27501 Details NGC