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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

Quarter dollar makes premiere in 1796

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Although the quarter dollar was authorized under the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, the denomination was not issued until four years later with...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1819 Large 9 Motto, Open Collar Strike1819 Large 9 Motto, Open Collar Strike 100 180 240 348 600 1,530 2,310 -.- 3,390 3,990 4,350 -.- 5,220 7,720 12,810 35,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1819 Small 9 Motto, Open Collar Strike1819 Small 9 Motto, Open Collar Strike 85 125 225 350 550 1,500 2,500 -.- 3,250 4,500 5,000 -.- 6,500 9,000 15,000 32,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1819 25C Small 9 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (5/67). PCGS 1819 25C Small 9 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (5/67). PCGS EF-40 646.25 Heritage Auctions 7453 ANACS
1819 25C Small 9 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1819 25C Small 9 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 168.00 Heritage Auctions 21163 Genuine PCGS