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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

Quarter dollar makes premiere in 1796

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Although the quarter dollar was authorized under the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, the denomination was not issued until four years later with...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1818 Motto, Open Collar Strike1818 Motto, Open Collar Strike 100 156 240 360 540 1,740 2,160 2,310 2,640 3,570 4,020 4,590 5,940 6,280 9,720 19,560 39,000 92,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1818/5 Motto, Open Collar Strike1818/5 Motto, Open Collar Strike 125 156 234 390 820 1,860 2,340 2,550 2,790 3,420 3,660 4,000 4,470 7,660 9,780 19,060 49,080 156,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1818 25C -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1818 25C -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF-20 204.00 Heritage Auctions 21173 Details NGC
1818 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1818 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. F-12 228.00 Heritage Auctions 27075 ANACS