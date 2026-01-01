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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar

Quarter dollar makes premiere in 1796

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Although the quarter dollar was authorized under the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, the denomination was not issued until four years later with...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1815 Motto, Open Collar Strike1815 Motto, Open Collar Strike 200 228 360 570 900 2,250 2,610 3,000 3,270 3,510 3,750 4,220 5,090 7,090 11,690 24,060 56,550 129,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1815 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. Good 4 Details. NGC Census: (6/128). PCGS 1815 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. Good 4 Details. NGC Census: (6/128). PCGS G-4 141.00 Heritage Auctions 24234 ANACS
1815 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1815 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VG-8 168.00 Heritage Auctions 27500 Details NGC