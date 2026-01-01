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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Quarter Dollar

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Quarter Dollar

Quarter dollar makes premiere in 1796

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Although the quarter dollar was authorized under the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, the denomination was not issued until four years later with...READ MORE

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1807 1807 300 480 630 980 1,750 3,590 5,630 6,090 7,340 9,340 11,560 12,190 13,560 19,060 37,440 90,630 200,000 625,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1807 25C -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1807 25C -- Bent -- NGC Details. G-4 252.00 Heritage Auctions 25198 Details NGC
1807 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1807 25C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 1,292.50 Heritage Auctions 4596 ANACS