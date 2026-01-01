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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Quarter Dollar

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Quarter Dollar

Quarter dollar makes premiere in 1796

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Although the quarter dollar was authorized under the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, the denomination was not issued until four years later with...READ MORE

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1806 1806 300 510 720 1,050 2,090 3,660 5,440 6,030 6,840 7,910 10,810 12,060 13,190 16,190 32,060 90,630 110,940 -.-
1806/5 1806/5 375 600 840 1,410 2,130 4,340 6,410 7,660 9,160 10,780 11,970 13,440 15,000 27,500 57,790 115,630 193,750 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1806 25C -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. 1806 25C -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 660.00 Heritage Auctions 21229 Genuine PCGS
1806 25C -- Bent -- NGC Details. Good. NGC Census: (20/298). PCGS 1806 25C -- Bent -- NGC Details. Good. NGC Census: (20/298). PCGS G-4 229.13 Heritage Auctions 25571 NGC Details