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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Quarter Dollar

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Quarter Dollar

Quarter dollar makes premiere in 1796

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Although the quarter dollar was authorized under the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, the denomination was not issued until four years later with...READ MORE

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1805 1805 325 510 750 1,350 2,060 3,910 6,530 6,810 7,530 9,160 10,720 11,690 16,810 23,130 45,310 93,440 375,000 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1805 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1805 25C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 1,233.75 Heritage Auctions 4116 NGC Details
1805 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1805 25C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VG-8 408.00 Heritage Auctions 21184 Details NGC