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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Quarter Dollar

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Quarter Dollar

Quarter dollar makes premiere in 1796

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Although the quarter dollar was authorized under the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, the denomination was not issued until four years later with...READ MORE

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Quarter Dollar
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Quarter Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1804 1804 3,000 4,340 6,160 9,780 14,060 40,560 56,880 58,130 65,630 74,380 98,130 114,380 156,250 200,000 262,500 425,000 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1804 25C -- Repaired, Damaged, Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS. 1804 25C -- Repaired, Damaged, Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS. G-4 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 8010 ANACS
1804 25C -- Repaired, Whizzed -- NGC Details. 1804 25C -- Repaired, Whizzed -- NGC Details. F-12 5,287.50 Heritage Auctions 4863 NGC Details